BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies arrested a Bogue Chitto woman for attempted arson.

The Daily Leader reported deputies responded to a home on Homesville Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Investigators said 42-year-old Bethany Denise Wright attempted to set fire to the porch of the home, which belongs to her parents.

Wright was charged with fourth-degree attempted arson, a felony.

Deputies said Wright was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.