VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is facing an aggravated assault domestic violence charged after a shooting happened on Thursday, March 31.

Vicksburg police said the incident occurred in the Kings Community. Deloris Thomas, 28, of Vicksburg, was arrested.

Thomas appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 1. Her bond was set at $15,000 by Judge Angela Carpenter. She was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.