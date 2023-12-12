PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 66-year-old woman after she fled an accident scene on Tuesday, December 12.

Frank Hutton, the public information officer with the City of Pearl, said there was a two-vehicle crash on Airport Road around 12:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the location, they said Kay Lynn Gregory left the scene.

Hutton said Gregory drove to Flowood and was blocked in by Flowood officers in front of the police department. She allegedly struck a Flowood police car and tried to flee from the location.

Hutton said Gregory backed into a Pearl police car during the incident. She was taken into custody and charged by Pearl police with DUI, felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, malicious mischief, felony destruction of city property, and resisting arrest.

Kay Lynn Gregory (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

In Flowood, Gregory was charged with felony malicious mischief.

No one was injured during the incident.