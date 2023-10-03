VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for a woman accused of kidnapping two children in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Ronneisha Evans appeared in court on Monday, October 2 on two charges of kidnapping. Her bond was set at $400,000.

Evans was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, last week without incident. She’s accused of kidnapping two children from Vicksburg, along with Eric Rawlings.

Police said Evans was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Slidell on Tuesday, September 26. The two children were found safe at the location.

Rawlings was arrested the following day after turning himself in to Slidell police. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Ronneisha Evans (Courtesy: MBI)

