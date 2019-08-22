Woman charged with murder by JPD

The Jackson Police Department made an arrest related to a fatal shooting which occurred on Ridgewood Road earlier this week

Alexis Black, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

She is accused of opening fire on a car on Ridgewood Road.

The incident happened early Monday morning.

Earnest Myers Jr. died after he was shot and crashed his car.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument and there were other people with black inside the car.

Black was located at an undisclosed location earlier this afternoon and taken into custody.

More arrests are expected to be made.