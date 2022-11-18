HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of second-degree murder after she hit another woman with her car in 2017.

Brittany Carter

Brittany Carter was found guilty of purposefully hitting Chornell Mayfield with her SUV on Overstreet Avenue on March 30, 2017. The two women were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual love interest.

Mayfield suffered severe bodily injuries. Initially, Carter was charged with aggravated assault.

Mayfield spent two years in a coma before she died from her injuries in 2019. Carter’s charges were then upgraded to murder.

After a weeklong trial, Carter was found guilty in Hinds County Circuit Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2. She faces a term of 20 to 40 years in prison.