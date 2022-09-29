WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was traveling east on the highway when it collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus that was also traveling east.

MHP officials said the bus was driven by John Williams, 40, of Vicksburg. Arzella Shepard, 73, of Vicksburg, was a passenger on the bus. She suffered minor injuries. No children were on the bus at the time. No other injuries were reported.