JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15.

According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not said where the shooting initially happened.

If anyone has information about the deadly shooting, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1878 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).