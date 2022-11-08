This vehicle is believed to be the suspects’ vehicle in connection to the homicide that happened on Watkins Drive in Jackson (Courtesy: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Tanner was shot while traveling north on Watkins Drive on Friday, November 4. He said a white sedan, occupied by two men, pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and fired shots.

Two other juvenile passengers inside the victim’s vehicle were not injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278

or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).