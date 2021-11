JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has died in the hospital Thursday night following gun shot injuries from over a week ago.

Miesha Robinson was shot on I-55 South in the stomach and once in the back while in her car on Sunday, October 24. This came after a fight broke out at LaCazela Mexican Restaurant on Fortification Street.

The suspect, Carlos Vanrell, was arrested in the State of Arkansas and is waiting extradition back to Mississippi.