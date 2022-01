COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a Sunday morning house fire in Copiah County

The Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the fire happened around 9:00 a.m. on January 30 on Gage Street.

Jaquandria Allen, 26, died in the fire. According to Swilley, she was bedridden and unable to escape. Three other people were in the home, but they were able to escape.

The sheriff said the family lost everything in the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case.