RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a car crash on Highway 471 in Rankin County on Saturday, October 8.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles collided on the highway just before 12:00 a.m. Beverly Luckett, 61, died at the scene. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.

Holley said the other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old boy, and there was a passenger in his vehicle. According to Holley, responding deputies could smell alcohol.

The teen was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center. The youth court will determine whether the teen will be charged as an adult.