ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville woman died in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 61 in Adams County on Saturday, September 24.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey around 9:00 p.m. when she entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 while attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. She collided with a 2012 Ford Expedition driven by Christopher Towell, 54, of Jonesville, LA.

MHP officials said Malone died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.