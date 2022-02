PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was wheelchair-bound, died during a house fire in Pearl on Tuesday, February 22.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said investigators believe the woman was smoking and fell asleep, which led to the fire.

Firefighters responded to the home on Monica Lane around 4:00 a.m. They believe the fire was accidental.

The woman has not been identified at this time.