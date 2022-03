YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a rollover crash on Highway 49 in Yazoo County on Sunday, March 20.

The Yazoo Herald reported Tiffany Day was driving north on the highway near the Big Black River around 2:30 p.m. Day left the road, flipped multiple times and she was partially ejected from the car.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said she was not wearing a seatbelt. She died at the scene.