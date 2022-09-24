JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road.

Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn.

He said the car was occupied by driver Byron Abron, 36, passenger Phenecia Bridgeman, 31, a 9-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old daughter and a 2-month-old daughter.

Brown said Bridgeman died from the crash. None of the other passengers suffered major injuries, but they were all taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by ambulance.