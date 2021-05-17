Woman dies in single car crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol has reported a woman is dead and another person is in the hospital after a single car crash on Highway 43 near Shiloh Road.

The crash happened Sunday just before 5:30 pm.

It’s reported that a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling southbound when it left the road and hit a concrete culvert.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Sarah Lewis of Pelahatchie.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The passenger was airlifted to UMMC hospital with unknown injuries.

At the time of the crash, both Lewis and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.