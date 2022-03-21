HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman died and a Magee man was injured in a car crash on I-55 in Hinds County on Monday, March 21. The crash happened after 9:00 a.m.

Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Jerry Hammond, 44, was driving northbound on I-55 when his 2007 Saturn Ion ran off the road and flipped. Gigi Love, 42, died at the scene. Hammond was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

MHP is investigating the crash.