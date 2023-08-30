NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found dead inside the Adams County Jail on Tuesday, August 29.

The Natchez Democrat reported Lacey Handjis, 37, had been transported to the jail from Montgomery County on Monday, August 28. She was being held on an “order of commitment.”

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Handjis had been “acting erratic for the past two weeks” while in Montgomery County. He said her family was trying to get her help, but they were not she could not be committed in Montgomery County because she was not a resident.

She was transported to Adams County in an attempt to get her help. According to Patten, Handjis was from Adams County.

The sheriff said Handjis was found unresponsive by guards who were making their rounds. Her cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will be performed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

Officials said they requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) in the case.