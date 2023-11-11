HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies responded to Terry Road near Lebanon Pine Grove Road around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11. The unidentified woman was found in the roadway.

Jones said there were visible signs of injuries to the woman, but her cause of death is unknown.

The woman was wearing a burgundy Hinds Community College Rankin Campus t-shirt, black leggings and a burgundy Puckett Wolves jacket.

Anyone with information can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.