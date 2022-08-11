JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer.

Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson on June 21, 2018. When they arrived, they found Gilmer’s body. He had been stabbed in the chest and arm.

Prosecutors said the knife used to stab Gilmer was in the kitchen sink.

Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center. Her sentencing will be held on August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.