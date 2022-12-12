PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment.

Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said the woman’s body had been there for at least two weeks, if not longer.

The 55-year-old woman has not been identified. Investigators said no foul play is suspected in her death.