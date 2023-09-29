JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found shot on I-220.

Officers responded to the scene on I-220 at Industrial Drive around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 after receiving a call about an accident.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the female driver stated she was traveling north on I-220 when she started to feel sick. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot once.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Brown said she was in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.