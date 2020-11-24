Woman hit and killed on Daniel Lake Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the state’s participation in CyberStart America, which is an innovative, online cybersecurity talent search and competition sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and the SANS Institute. Mississippi high school-aged students are encouraged to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science by participating in the program. Participants can win prizes, recognition for their schools, and scholarships for themselves.

The CyberStart America program is a series of 100% online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents, solving cybersecurity-related puzzles and exploring related topics such as code breaking, programming, networking, and digital forensics. The program can be assigned as part of homework, can form the basis of an extracurricular club, or students can just try it on their own.