Woman hit and killed on Daniel Lake Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Daniel Lake Boulevard near Terry Road just before 7:30 a.m. Police said a woman was fatally injured after being hit in the road by a vehicle.
According to investigators, the driver remained at the scene. No charges are pending at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Restaurants workers out of jobs again as virus surges anew
- La Linea cartel boss arrested in killings of nine Americans, state official says
- Country artist Hal Ketchum dies from complications of dementia
- A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
- How your state cooks Thanksgiving turkey: roast, deep-fry, smoke