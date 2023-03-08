JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Jackson Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 55 Frontage Road near Sunny Lane.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim was a woman who had no identification on her. The coroner said the woman’s fingerprints will be submitted to the State Crime Lab in an attempt to identify her.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back from them.