RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a woman was hit and killed.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was walking southbound on Old Fannin Road just before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

According to Holley, the woman was hit by multiple vehicles and died at the scene.

The Rankin County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Katherine Lindsey, of Brandon.