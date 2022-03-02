LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Lawrence County on Tuesday, March 1.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 84. According to MHP, a 2021 Ford F-150, driven by 44-year-old Richard Broom, of Sumrall, was traveling east when it collided with 47-year-old Christi Sullivan, of Monticello.

Investigators said Sullivan was in the roadway at the time of the collision. She died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.