Woman hits another with her car, charged with murder two years later

JACKSON, MIss.(WJTV) - Two years later, a woman is charged for striking another woman with her car in 2017.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, 29-year-old Brittany Carter is charged with murder for the death of 25-year-old Chornell Mayfield.

Carter was previously charged with aggravated assault for the incident on Overstreet Avenue during the month of March in 2017.

It was alleged that Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle.

Mayfield died due to her injuries.

Brittany Carter appeared in court this morning for her initial hearing and was denied bond.

The investigation is ongoing.