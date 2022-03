RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: The woman killed in the officer-involved shooting at the Raymond County Detention Center (RDC) has been identified as 38-year-old Quentrice McAllister.

The shooting involved at least three deputies and McAllister on Friday, March 11 along County Farm Road, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Neither facility was compromised. This is an ongoing investigation.

