RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Ridgeland.

Firefighters responded to a home on Peach Orchard Drive on Thursday, January 26. When they arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window.

According to the Ridgeland Fire Department, crews located a woman and two dogs inside the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The dogs died from their injuries.