VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman wanted in connection to shooting another woman multiple times at an apartment complex turned herself in.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Daraysha Montgomery, 29, turned herself in to Warren County authorities on Monday, June 20.

The shooting happened on Saturday, June 18 after 6:00 p.m. at Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls Ferry Road.

After authorities arrived, they were notified that the 26-year-old victim had arrived at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg by a private vehicle. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the victim was able to identify the shooter.

Montgomery was charged with aggravated assault. She appeared in court on Monday, and her bond was set at $5,000.