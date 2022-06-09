JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman turned herself in for a homicide that happened at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Lashundra Bass, 35, turned herself in on Wednesday, June 8. She has been charged with murder.

Police identified Shydarius Williams, 17, as the shooter. They said Bass was inside the victim’s vehicle when the shooting happened on Saturday, June 4. The victim was identified as Marcus Moore, 37.

Investigators said they believe Bass was the driver of the vehicle that left the scene with Williams.

Lashundra Bass (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Shydarius Williams (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Williams was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with murder.