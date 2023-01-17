HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County has been indicted by a grand jury.

Prosecutors said Beth Ann White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count. The case has been assigned to Senior Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Hinds County in November 2021. Conaway and her infant son were killed in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

During a previous court hearing, responding officers said White admitted to having two drinks when she was questioned by state troopers, but she refused to submit to a sobriety test.

A status conference is scheduled for February 15, 2023, and a plea date has been set for June 13, 2023. White’s trial has been set for July 17, 2023.