WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 80-year-old Jackson woman was injured in a single-car crash in Warren County on Sunday, June 12.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officials said Lydia Pitts was driving south around 4:04 p.m. on Highway 3 in a Honda CR-V. Pitts said she fell asleep, left the roadway and overturned near Bell Bottom Road.

MHP officials said she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to Merit Health in Vicksburg.

The crash remains under investigation.