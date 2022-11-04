JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4.

The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan.

According to a witness, two children were also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The witness said the woman was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. At last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).