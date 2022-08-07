WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane.

Warren County deputies responded and found a woman with a laceration to her arm. She denied ambulance transportation. However, deputies were informed later that she took a private vehicle to the E.R. where she was treated and released.

Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies know the identity of the other person involved, but have not had to opportunity to interview her yet.

According to the newspaper, no arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.