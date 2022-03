KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a woman was assaulted in Kosciusko on Sunday, March 27.

Kosciusko police said they responded to a disturbance call around 1:19 a.m. on Landrum Street. A woman at the scene had suffered series, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested and charged Garrett Moyer with domestic violence aggravated assault.