SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed and a child was injured in a crash that happened in Simpson County on Sunday, February 6.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the crash around 4:37 a.m. on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road.

They found that a 2004 Lincoln Town Car that was traveling north ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

MHP officials said Leah Camper, 61, of Braxton, was killed in the crash. The passenger, a child, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the crash.