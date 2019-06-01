Woman killed at home; 76-year-old arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A woman is dead and a 76-year-old Mississippi man is in custody following a domestic disturbance in Lafayette County.



WTVA-TV reports deputies were dispatched to a home in the county Friday and found a woman had been shot to death.



Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says investigators arrested Jimmy Hester at the scene. He faces a charge of murder and is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.



It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.