COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash.

The crash happened on Dentville Road around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Deputies said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle came to rest right-side up.

According to investigators, Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, died due to the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.