Correction: The Mississippi Highway Patrol updated the information about one of the drivers involved in the crash. His last name is Jenson, not Jenkins. The following story has been updated with the new information.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Braxton woman on Wednesday, June 1.

The crash happened after 7:00 a.m. on Highway 149 in Simpson County.

According to MHP, a 2003 Toyota Highlander, driven by 56-year-old Rita Ross, was traveling north on the highway. They said a 2015 Ford F-350, driven by 28-year-old Jared Jenson, was traveling south. Both vehicles collided head-on.

Troopers said Ross died at the scene. Jenson and his passengers did not receive any injuries.

According to investigators, the drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.