HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Jackson.

The crash happened on Powers Avenue on Wednesday, May 10.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 43-year-old Rymsky Natasha Evans.

Officer Sam Brown said it is possible that one of the drivers involved in the crash suffered a medical emergency.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.