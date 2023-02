ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the crash happened on Highway 12 W. in McAdams around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27.

Investigators said a trailer connected to a work truck detached and struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jamira L. Riley, of Sallis, died at the scene.