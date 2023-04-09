WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed, and a man was sent to a hospital following a head-on crash in Warren County on Sunday, April 9.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. on US-61 North near Alexander Road.

They said a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Andreanna Robinson, 23, of Vicksburg, had traveled south in the northbound lanes of the highway. She collided head-on with a northbound 2009 H3 Hummer driven by Daniel Roach, 26, of Vicksburg.

MHP officials said Robinson died at the scene. Roach was taken to Merit Health in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.