LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed during a house fire in Lawrence County.

The Daily Leader reported the fire happened at a home on St. Stephens Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Officials said firefighters found the woman in the back bathroom. They were able to get her out, but she died due to the fire.

According to officials, no foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The woman has not been identified.