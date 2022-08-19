PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County.

The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24.

Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway 24 when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 79-year-old Mary Barrett, of Liberty.

After these two vehicles collided, troopers said a 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by 41-year-old Justin McDuff, of Lumberton, also collided with the Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators said Barrett died at the scene. This crash remains under investigation by MHP.