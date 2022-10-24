NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead on Sunday, October 23.

The Natchez Democrat reported a 68-year-old woman was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street around 2:30 p.m. when she veered off the road into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the woman died at the scene of unknown injuries. He said her cause of death is unknown, but she possibly died from a medical issue unrelated to the crash.