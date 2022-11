VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed in a crash in Warren County on Tuesday, November 8.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11:00 a.m.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Katherine Gaines, of Warren County. She died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.