JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old is in custody for allegedly killing his mother.

According to JPD officer Sam Brown, the mother, 42-year-old Latasha Funches, was beaten with a hammer by her son, Dekarius Funches.

The incident happened Wednesday, June 15 in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive.

Funches fled the scene prior to police arrival. However, he was later captured in Carrol County after a high speed chase.