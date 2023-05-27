YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 82-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Yazoo County.

The crash happened on Friday, May 26 just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 at Highway 16.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 34-year-old Lacy Bowman, was traveling northbound and collided with a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 82-year-old Angie Crogier.

Troopers said Crogier died at the scene.

Bowman was taken to the Baptist Hospital in Yazoo City with unknown injuries. The passenger in the Caravan, 61-year-old Elijah Crogier, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries.